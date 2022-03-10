Darlene (DeJean) Boese, 86, of Yankton, entered into the arms of our Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. March 21, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket with the Rev. Kevin Doyle officiating. Burial will be in St. Wilfrid Cemetery in Woonsocket.

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. March 20 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with a rosary and vigil service at 4 p.m.