May 18, 1941-November
20, 2020
Francis Kleinschmit was born May 18, 1941, in Hartington, NE, to Bernard and Pauline Kleinschmit. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School and went on to Marrying the love of his life Nadine Juffer from Yankton, SD, and began their life together working on his farm. Francis worked on the farm for 13 years and loved it with all of his heart. Francis was a farmer through and through. Francis and Nadine were blessed with five children while living on the farm, and he loved working the fields with the kids and having them work alongside him. As time went on, the family decided to embark on a new journey and move to the city — Omaha, Ne in 1973.
Who knew, the city of Omaha is where Francis would ultimately call home until the day he passed away. The city brought so many great moments, memories and adventures to Francis throughout his life. The moment Francis hit the big city, his strong work ethic and entrepreneurial passion kicked in. Francis held several jobs throughout his life, which offered him great experiences and adventures.
In 1973, Francis decided to start his own building company called “Kleinschmit Builders,” where he built over 100 custom homes for the greater Omaha area during the eight years within the industry. In 1975, Francis and Nadine welcomed their sixth child to the family and knew their family was now complete.
As Francis concluded his building career in 1980, he again found himself wanting to try new things. He started a tire company called “All Tires,” where he got to work alongside his brother-in-law (Chuck Juffer) for four wonderful years. After four years, he realized he wanted to expand his love for vehicles and pursue something more significant that he could share with two of his sons.
In 1984 Francis started “Investment Motors,” a successful used car lot, where he worked alongside two of his sons (Troy and Ty Kleinschmit) until the day he passed away. Francis loved selling cars, meeting new people and helping them get into the car of their dreams, but most of all, he loved working with his kids.
Francis wasn’t just a successful entrepreneur; he was a man of God who dedicated his time weekly to his parish Mary Our Queen Church. Francis was a man that worked harder than anyone. He provided for his family, was a husband who loved his wife, a father who loved his children and a friend to many. When Francis wasn’t working, he loved farming, cars, hunting, riding his motorcycle and most of all, his family. We will miss your soft-spoken voice, your kindness, your smile, your love and most of all, YOU.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nadine; his six children, Lisa, Tony, Todd, Troy, Ty and Jennifer; their families and many grandchildren.
Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 27, 2021
Commented