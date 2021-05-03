Roland “Rollie” Robert Beran, 94, of Yankton died Friday, April 30, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska, with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion Post 31.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Rollie’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com and on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com\WintzRay. Masks will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral service.
Memorials may be directed to the House of Mary Shrine, PO Box 455, Yankton, SD 57078.
