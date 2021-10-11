Verlyn Fuerst, age 87 of rural Tripp, passed away Saturday October 9, 2021 at Menno-Olivet Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Goglin Funeral home in Scotland. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Scotland Community Church. Interment will follow at the Simental Cemetery, north of Scotland.