Roddy Smith Nov 15, 2021

Roddy Smith, 66, of Chaska, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel Nebraska. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction by the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

His wife is Deanna Burns, formerly of Laurel.
