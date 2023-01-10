Odilia Ellis
Courtesy Photo

Odilia A. Ellis, age 97 of Yankton, SD, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton, Cemetery, Yankton, SD.