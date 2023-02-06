Kevin White

Kevin R. White, age 52, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating, followed by military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and US Navy Funeral Honors.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Kevin was born September 1, 1970, in California to Gordon and Ruth (Dow) White. He grew up in Santa Ana, CA, where he attended Orange Lutheran High School for two years and then graduated from Magnolia High School in 1990. He enjoyed playing high school football and baseball. After high school, he started working for the City of Santa Ana. He then enlisted in the United States Navy in March 1992, and was part of the original crew on the USS Barry. During this time, on July 12, 1992, he married Anissa Lloyd. He worked in the Engineering Department and after two years of active duty, he served four years in the Navy Reserve. After his honorable discharge, Kevin and Anissa lived in Arkansas and Kevin worked for Travis Lumber in Mansfield. In June of 1997, they moved to Yankton and began their family. Kevin first worked for Marquardt Trucking and then Wilson Trailer. In 1999, he started his career at Hydro where he was currently employed as a fork lift operator.
Kevin loved playing slow pitch softball, bowling, golfing, Call of Duty, and MTG card game. He had an extensive sports card collection. He enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and was a diehard LA Dodgers, 49ers, Michigan, and Navy Midshipmen fan. Kevin was a proud supporter of his niece, Aubrie and nephew, Evan in their sporting events. He was a big kid with big heart who loved his family and loved to goof around. Kevin was so kind and so loving and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Anissa White of Yankton; two children and their fiancés, Kevin C. White (Sean Sahagun) of Yankton and Annette Estelle Marie White (Beowulf Crapser) of Sioux Falls, SD; parents-in-law, Carl and Darlene Lloyd of Yankton; brother-in-law, Brandon (Kristina) Lloyd of Yankton; step-dad, Bill Vance; step-brothers, Mike and Jesse Vance of California; mother, Ruth Dow and sister, Elaina Dow of California.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Gordon White; and step-mom, Lois Vance.
