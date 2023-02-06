Kevin White

Kevin R. White, age 52, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating, followed by military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 and US Navy Funeral Honors.