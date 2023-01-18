Linda Braunesreither

Linda Mae Braunesreither, age 70, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior the funeral service at the church.