Linda Braunesreither

Linda Mae Braunesreither, age 70, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior the funeral service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Linda was born August 28, 1952, in Yankton, South Dakota to Arthur and Josephine (Pokorny) Braunesreither. She grew up on a farm near Utica, South Dakota and moved into Yankton when she was six years old. Linda attended school in Yankton and was active in the Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center working at various jobs. Linda was also very active in Special Olympics where she received many awards, especially in bowling and softball. She enjoyed coloring, doing embroidery, crossword and word search puzzles. Linda loved watching her soap operas and enjoyed the company of her many cats.
Linda is survived by her brother, Harold Braunesreither of Yankton; sister, Adeline Brown of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Braunesreither; and half-brother, Lawrence Pokorny.
