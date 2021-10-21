K.C. Lemon Oct 21, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save K.C. Lemon, 69, of Yankton, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 2 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Production Positions - Walt's Homestyle Foods Oct 21, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities SayYankton Pizza Business Expanding To Sioux FallsUpdate: Wednesday Accidents In Yankton County Connected; Police Pursuit InvolvedLeon Schrempp10-Digit Dialing Set To Begin In South Dakota This MonthBlake BartelsKelly WickBlake BartelsUSD Wellness Center Project To Begin Next SummerBlake Bartels Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (31)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: Boundaries (5)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Noem’s Activities (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (2)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1)Letter: Descended From King George III? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented