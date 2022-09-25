Judy Larsen Sep 25, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judy G. Larsen, 71 of Viborg died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home of natural causes.A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Viborg Community Building, Viborg. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Community Building.Arrangements provided by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Sep 23, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Director Of Planning And Construction - University of South Dakota Sep 24, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Sad AnniversaryYankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet OpensSteven KotalikSteven KotalikMark SedlacekDale ‘Pete’ TalsmaBernice SchoenfishMarcine SchoenfishJames HeirigsSouth Dakota Prison Inmate In Springfield Dies Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (99)Student Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (43)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (21)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
