Robert “Bob” Vincent Kellen, age 87, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home in Yankton.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 5, with a 4 p.m. Rosary, at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton.
His funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Robert (Bob) Kellen, age 87, son of the late Nicholas and Beulah Kellen was born June 4, 1934, near Woodstock, Minnesota.
He was married to Mary Lou Biren on May 18, 1954. They were blessed with five children. After raising their family for over twenty years in Sibley, Iowa they moved to Yankton, South Dakota, on a new business venture.
Bob was an active member of the community. He served on boards for The Center and The Elks. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Bob was also a military veteran. He owned and operated both Kellen & Streit and Yankton Redi Mix with two of his sons. Prior to Mary Lou’s illness they were snowbirds spending winters in Mesa, Arizona for several years. He died at home on November 29, 2021, having struggled with cancer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, parents, aunts, uncles, brothers: Donald (Viola) Kellen and Jack Kellen and brothers-in-law: Ted Biren, Bud Biren and Christopher (Helen) Biren.
He will be missed by many including his children: Nancy (Bob) Brody, Menomonie, WI, Diana (Jeff) Uhrich, St. Paul, MN, Tim (Betty) Kellen, Phoenix, AZ, Mike (Holly) Kellen and Tedd (Lynn) Kellen both of Yankton, SD; eleven grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law Cathy Kellen, Sibley, IA, Carolyn (Warren) Bailey and Betty Biren both of Pipestone, MN, Dee Biren, Minneapolis, MN, and Terry Biren, Maple Grove, MN, a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was especially fortunate to have the greatest neighbors, Roger and Linda Hora.
