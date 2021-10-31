Arlene Bertus Oct 31, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arlene Bertus, 87, of Avon heard her “Welcome Home” from the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston.Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Friedensberg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in Friedensberg Cemetery. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-Bedroom house, attached garage, laundry main, full basement. No pets/smoking. $950 Updated Oct 29, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Program Technician - USDA Farm Service Agency Oct 30, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesHartington Man Gets Continuance On Felony ChargesLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingLattie Jr. And Carol DraughonSettlement May Be Near In 2017 ATV DeathCity OKs Increase In Aquatic Center FeesRicky PeitzBucks Roll Into 11AA SemifinalsSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’‘One Of The Good Guys’ Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)A Scandal Of Trusts (8)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (6)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
