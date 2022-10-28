Jacqueline Duncan

Jacqueline A. Duncan, 83, of Rapid City, SD, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The family with gather for a private graveside service at a future date. Burial will be in the Winner City Cemetery in Winner, SD.

Jacqueline Ann (Fuhrer) Duncan was born on July 2, 1939, to Harold and Margaret (Talcott) Fuhrer, in Winner, SD. She graduated from Winner High School in 1957. She attended the Moline (IL) Public Hospital School of Nursing and was married briefly to James Foley. They had a daughter, Denise. She and Denise relocated to Tucson, AZ, where she began her career with Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph.