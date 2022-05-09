Gladys Braunesreither May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gladys Braunesreither, 94, of Yankton, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton.Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica with the Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated May 6, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Now Hiring - List Construction 57 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCrofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In WoodcarvingTwo Arrested After Yankton PursuitA Generational ChangeCorps: Flooding Possible On James RiverCarrol ‘Red’ AllenIncidents At GV School Raise ConcernsJames JufferSheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Of Incidents At G-V SchoolJean GundersonJoshua Wolfe Images CommentedLetter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (33)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (28)Abortion: You Tell Me (25)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (13)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (11)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (5)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
