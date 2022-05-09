Gladys Braunesreither, 94, of Yankton, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Angelhaus in Yankton.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica with the Rev. Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.  

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church.  

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.