Daniel Joseph Foxhoven, 68, of Denver and formerly of Wynot, Nebraska, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Denver. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented