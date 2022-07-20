Sylvia Cecile Love, 78, of Hesperia, California, and formerly of Volin, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at ActivCare at Yorba Linda in Yorba Linda, California.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Trondhjem Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Burial will be in Volin Cemetery in Volin.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.

In lieu of flowers, you may give donations in Sylvia’s name to either the Volin Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with Larry Love or to the Trondhjem Lutheran Church.