Patrick Kneifl

Patrick John Kneifl, age 64 of Yankton, South Dakota joined our heavenly Father on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon, Nebraska with the Rev. Jerry Conneally officiating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle, Nebraska following their luncheon. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour prior to services at the church in Dixon.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Sarah Kneifl, John Kneifl, Ben Kneifl, Jason Kneifl, Kristin McDonald, Katie Olson, Emily Holstein, Eddie Remm, and Austin Remm.
Patrick was born July 14, 1958, to Mike Peter and Ursula Clare (Coughlin) Kneifl. Patrick attended Laurel High School and graduated in 1976. He then worked on the farm with his father before going to college. He was a graduate of the University of South Dakota with a degree in Business Administration. Patrick enjoyed being with family on holidays and birthdays. He also liked to go to garage sales, do a little gambling and music, especially Elvis.
Patrick is survived by his brother Michael Kneifl of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, his sister Anne (Ed) Remm of Omaha, Nebraska and his brother Ray (Sharon) Kneifl of Dixon, Nebraska as well as his nieces and nephews.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Ursula Kneifl and his sister Mary Kneifl.
Memorials may be directed the Kneifl Family for a later designation.
