Patrick Kneifl

Patrick John Kneifl, age 64 of Yankton, South Dakota joined our heavenly Father on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon, Nebraska with the Rev. Jerry Conneally officiating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle, Nebraska following their luncheon. Visitation will be on Saturday one hour prior to services at the church in Dixon.