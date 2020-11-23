Allen Joseph Borszich, a resident of Fort Dodge, Iowa for over 50 years, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 of complications of pneumonia and COVID-19.
Al was born in Yankton, South Dakota on December 18, 1936. He grew up on the family farm outside the small community of Lesterville, SD with two brothers, two sisters, and parents Ruth and Stanley Borszich (both deceased). When not working on the farm he loved playing baseball.
Al was a forever learner and gifted teacher. After graduation from Scotland High School he quickly earned his teaching certificate from Southern State College in Springfield, SD, so he could return home and teach with his mother in a one room schoolhouse. He next served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return he attended college at Black Hills State College in Spearfish with his brother Jerry so they could graduate at the same time in 1967. After graduation he moved to Ft. Dodge, IA where he taught literature and English classes at Ft. Dodge Senior High for 33 years. During retirement he continued to help others learn in various ways from private tutoring for business writers to acting as a founding board member for Young At Art, a community outreach for disadvantaged youth, to trading lengthy handwritten letters of advice with an aspiring author.
Al loved reading good books, playing a lively game of poker, sipping Markers Mark or a cold Modelo beer, visiting museums, cooking breakfast for his grandchildren, and discussing philosophy. In his younger days, his favorite pastimes included fly fishing in the Black Hills of South Dakota using his homemade lures, pheasant hunting with dear friends, or golfing. His infectious laughter and jovial spirit will be missed.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Borszich, and former wife Jean Borszich. He leaves behind his brother, Jerry Borszich of Williamsburg, VA; his sisters, JoAnn Bartels of Lincoln, NE, and Judy Nelson of Springfield, MN; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his son Joe Borszich and wife Dena of Longmont, CO and their daughters Jenna Oweis and her husband Yazan, and Alli Martinez and her husband Carlos; and daughter Margaret Dwiggins and husband Bill of Dallas, TX and their children Lexie Dwiggins, Tim Dwiggins, and Austin Dwiggins.
Arrangements locally are through Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fort Dodge with a memorial mass at Holy Trinity on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 AM. A recording will be available online for those unable to attend. There will be a celebration of life and funeral service in the summer where he will be buried at his family plot near his childhood home in Lesterville, SD; details to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers or donations please take a moment and reach out to a dear friend or relative. Read a book together, discuss some philosophy, play a card game, or enjoy a nice beverage. Al loved simple things and we know this is what would make him happiest.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 24, 2020
