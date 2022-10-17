Beverly Ann “Bev Ann” Christensen, age 75 of Yankton passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church, Yankton.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details.
Bev Ann was born February 9, 1947, in Yankton to Elmo & Patricia (Dunn) Christensen. She and her family moved to Wichita, KS where Bev Ann was enrolled in intensive education due to developmental delays as a result of PKU. She progressed amazingly with persistent support from Pat and Elmo and the family returned to Yankton in 1957. Bev Ann was served by and worked through Ability Building Services for many years including at McDonalds and Dairy Queen where she was loved by many. She enjoyed music, painting, T-bone steaks for special occasions and her beloved Chicago Bears. Bev Ann was a dedicated member of Christ Episcopal Church where she attended faithfully with her mom and dad.
She is survived by her Uncle and Aunt David and Sonia Dunn of Rochester, numerous cousins, her Christ Episcopal family and many friends.
Bev Ann was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother Sammy.
A very special THANK YOU to all the great people at Ability Building Services in supporting Bev Ann as she flourished in life. Thank you also to the great caregivers and staff at Cabin Neighborhood Avera Sister James and Avera Hospice for your special love and support.
Memorials may be directed to Christ Episcopal Church or Ability Building Services Foundation.
Commented