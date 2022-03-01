Cecil Charles Hintz, 50, of Belden, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m. at the Belden Library in Belden. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Belden cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.