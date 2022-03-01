Cecil Hintz Mar 1, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cecil Charles Hintz, 50, of Belden, Nebraska, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m. at the Belden Library in Belden. Burial of his cremated remains will be at the Belden cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Housekeeper & Patient Care Technician - Avera Feb 26, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Four-Lane Future?Carole KoletzkyFormer County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor ChargesA Double Serving Of Local History On The MenuFire NightDouglas PearsonUpdate: Man Resentenced In 2019 Manslaughter CaseDr. Frank MessnerSchlimgen Resigns As Mount Marty Women’s Basketball CoachMarilyn Rothschadl Images CommentedLetter: Saving Democracy (52)Letter: An Unnecessary War (44)Matters Of Medicine (43)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (27)Letter: One Year Later (27)Cold War Shivers (24)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (14)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented