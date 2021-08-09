Debra Ann Cwach, age 65, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Memorial services are 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Levi Willms officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
For those wishing to do so, please wear something with butterflies to honor Deb’s memory.
Debra was born February 8, 1956 in Yankton, South Dakota to Allen and Helen (Schramm) Slagle. She grew up on a farm near Utica, SD and graduated from Yankton High School in 1974. While attending high school, Deb worked at the Human Services Center in Yankton. On September 21, 1974, she married George James Cwach in Yankton. After their marriage, they farmed near Ponca, NE and then in 1980, they moved back to Yankton where George farmed with his family. Deb enjoyed living on the farm, raising her children. She also ran a home daycare for several years and helped manage O’Malley’s Bar from 2004 to 2010. Deb was a giant Harry Potter fan and enjoyed watching all kinds of movies with her family. She loved Halloween, working in her garden, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music, and reading, especially romance novels. She loved her many cats and dogs which she had over the years. Deb was a strong woman with a big heart. She loved her family and enjoyed late night phone calls with them and her friends. She will be greatly missed.
Deb is survived by her husband, George Cwach of Yankton; son, Jason (Mandy) Cwach of Yankton; daughter, Alison (Jeff) Ernster of Laramie, WY; daughter-in-law, Stacy Cwach of Pierre, SD; grandson, Joey Cwach of Pierre; brother, Jim Slagle of Gayville, SD; sisters, Linda Slagle of Scottsdale, AZ and Joan Leiferman of Waconia, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; son, Matthew Cwach on June 1, 2021; and brother, Bobby Slagle.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 10, 2021
