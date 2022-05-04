Jean Gunderson, Mesa, AZ, died April 30, 2022. She was 88. Memorial services will be held May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Tempe Mortuary, 405 E Southern Ave., Tempe, AZ 85282.
Jean was born in Yankton, SD on December 24, 1933, to Oliver and Mabel (Highland) Olson. She grew up in the Mission Hill, SD area and graduated from Gayville High School.
On April 20, 1952, she married George Gunderson at Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, where they met in second grade at Sunday School. They lived within a mile of each other and dated all through high school. Their marriage was one of love, joy, and friendship that lasted 70 years.
They farmed for many years in the Mission Hill area before moving to Arizona in 1984.
Jean was devoted to her Christian faith and was a long-time member of Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill, SD, and King of Glory Lutheran Church in Tempe, AZ.
Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered as a gentle and caring soul with a warm heart and beautiful smile. Those memories will be cherished long after her passing.
Jean is survived by her husband, George, son Jon (Diana) Gunderson, Mission Hill, SD, daughter Joni (Jon) Beilby, Corvallis, OR, and their children, Nathan, Molly and Katelyn Beilby, and daughter Jane Gunderson (Bruce Johnson), Mesa, AZ. Survivors also include her brother Ray (Carol) Olson, Moorhead, MN, sisters-in-law Phyllis Karolevitz and Diane Gunderson; nephews Eric and Peter Olson and nieces Lynn Balfany, Beth Hoebelheinrich, Jan Garrity, and Jill Karolevitz.
Burial will be at Veteran’s National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.
