Rita H. Fejfar, age 77 of Tabor, SD passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD, with a Vigil Service and Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor. Livestreaming of Rita’s service can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/rita-fejfar.
Rita was born October 1, 1944, at Yankton, SD, daughter of Tom and Eleanor (Koletzky) Noll. During her childhood, Rita lived on a farm just south of Tabor and attended the public elementary school and later St. Wenceslaus Catholic School in town. Rita graduated from Mount Marty High School in Yankton. Rita was united in marriage to Don Fejfar on February 1, 1964, in Tabor. Together they were blessed with four children: Mark, Shane, Julie, and Christi. The couple resided in Tabor throughout their married lives.
Rita and her best friend, Elaine, joined together to take on the world after high school and moved to Yankton to start their careers. Rita worked at Fantles department store in Yankton for several years. She then was the bookkeeper for her husband’s plumbing and electrical business until their retirement. She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Church and Altar Society. She was a member of the Tabor Chamber of Commerce and initiated the yearly pancake breakfast to support scholarships for graduating seniors.
Rita was a feisty and humble child of God, and a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Rita’s family will always remember her being a wonderful, talented cook and baker. She made the best kolaches, banana bars, dill soup, and so much more. She was often found canning goods from her mother’s garden. Reading Harlequin romance books and completing puzzles were her favorite solitary past-times. Traveling was on her mind, and she thoroughly enjoyed each trip she ventured on including Australia, Alaska, and Hawaii. Many years Don and Rita participated in a monthly, lively card club. Throughout the years, Rita spent countless hours playing cards like pinochle, euchre, and “golf” or board games like Aggravation (marbles) and Sequence with family and friends. Last but not least, she thoroughly enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren perform in sports and other extra-curricular activities.
Thankful for having shared in her life are her husband, Donald; 4 children: Mark Fejfar, North Liberty, IA; Dr. Shane (Sherry) Fejfar, Burlington, KS; Julie (Greg) Bernard, Rapid City, SD; and Christi (Mike) Schmidt, Tyndall, SD; 14 grandchildren: Tori, Luke, Jack, and Henry Fejfar; Josie and Sage Fejfar; George, Ellie, and Genevieve Bernard; and Megan, Jeni (fiancé Chase Murphy), Joshua, and Landon Schmidt; 1 great-grandson, Grayson Murphy; sister Marcene Bohlmann (Bob Schutt); and numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Eleanor Noll; father & mother-in-law Bill & Helen Fejfar; brother, Tom Noll; granddaughter, Helen Ann Bernard; and niece, Lori Schrempp.
She was a loving wife and caring mother & grandmother. May her soul find everlasting peace with God.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 1, 2022
