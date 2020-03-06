Lawrence A. Wubben, age 96, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Andrew Kotalik, Jacob Wubben, Chris Lindahl, Carl Lindahl, Kyle Lindahl, and Jason Heimes.
Lawrence Alphonse Wubben was born November 3, 1923, on the family farm in St. Helena, Nebraska, to Joseph and Veronica (Kathol) Wubben. On June 1, 1949, he married Irene Peitz of Menominee, Nebraska. Together they farmed the Wubben homestead in rural St. Helena, until his retirement in 1984, when they moved to a new home in Yankton, South Dakota. Lawrence and Irene were residents of the Majestic Bluffs and as of late, Lawrence was a resident of the Avera Sr. James Care Center for a total of five years. Lawrence grew to love this new community and made many new acquaintances. He loved his family and friends.
Lawrence was a proud Navy veteran of World War II, where he served as a diesel engineer on the ships. He served from February 20, 1945 until his discharge in July of 1946. He enjoyed seeing many parts of the world and loved his job on the ships. He was very proud of his time in the Navy.
Survivors include his six children: Geraldine (Arthur) Kotalik of Yankton; Robert Wubben of Yankton; Dennis Wubben of Tabor, South Dakota; Deanna Lindahl of Spirit Lake, Iowa; Joan (Phil) Heimes of St. Helena, Nebraska; and Joseph Wubben of St. Helena; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Marian Fieldhacker of Milford, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Irene Wubben in 2018; granddaughter, Nicole Heimes; great granddaughter, Jenna Sherman; great grandson, Nathan Lindahl; eight sisters and one brother.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 7, 2020
Commented