Michael Bohlmann

Michael Leo Bohlmann, 64, of Wakonda, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, IA.
Michael was born in Yankton, SD, on August 4, 1958, to Leo and Norma Jean (Paulson) Bohlmann. Mike attended many schools in Sioux Falls, SD, Marshall, MN, West Fargo, ND, and finally graduating from Wakonda High School in 1976. He attended USD/Springfield for 2 years, where he played football, and received a degree in Construction. He worked for several contractors, before starting work for the City of Wakonda, where he worked for 29 years, while also farming. He loved to help people and entertain at his parties. He loved to visit with everyone he met.
Mike married Diane Christensen in 1978 and have two beautiful daughters: Christe and Chelsa. They were his Pride & Joys, always giving advice, correcting them, and cheering them on. Then he was blessed with 5 amazing grandkids, which are his new Pride & Joys!!! You could always find him at all their events, where he would advise them after each event. He will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife Di, daughters: Christe (Jared) Hybertson, and Chelsa Bohlmann, grandkids: Hogan, Hadisyn, Henley Hybertson, Elly and Eve Gall, mother Norma Jean MacArthur, mother-in-law Barbara Christensen, sisters: Nancy Schaffer, Angie (Lyle) Stratman, brother & sister-in-law: Ellen and Jack Glidden, Tom and Sharon Christensen, Jeff Christensen and Rod Schaffer, also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Leo Bohlmann, Grandpa & Grandma’s Paulson and Bohlmann, and father-in-law Thomas Christensen.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3rd, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wakonda. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Wakonda.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2nd, with a Celebration of Life to begin at 7 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
