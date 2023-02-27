Michael Bohlmann

Michael Bohlmann

Michael Leo Bohlmann, 64, of Wakonda, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, IA.

Michael was born in Yankton, SD, on August 4, 1958, to Leo and Norma Jean (Paulson) Bohlmann. Mike attended many schools in Sioux Falls, SD, Marshall, MN, West Fargo, ND, and finally graduating from Wakonda High School in 1976. He attended USD/Springfield for 2 years, where he played football, and received a degree in Construction. He worked for several contractors, before starting work for the City of Wakonda, where he worked for 29 years, while also farming. He loved to help people and entertain at his parties. He loved to visit with everyone he met.