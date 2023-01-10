Rodney Sherman, 63, of Yankton, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11th from 5-7 p.m. at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Memorial services will be Thursday, January 12th at 11 a.m. at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Livestreaming of Rodney’s services can be found at https://my.gather.app/remember/rodney-sherman.
Rodney Sherman was born November 11, 1959, to Robert and Betty (Layne) Sherman in Yankton. He grew up in the Vermilion and Omaha area until moving to Mission Hill in 1974. He later attended Yankton High School. Rodney met Debora Jean Brewer in Yankton and they were married in 1981.
Rod worked at various jobs including Gurneys, Cimpl’s, Binswanger Glass and the last 18 years at Harding Glass.
Rod enjoyed fishing, camping and his yearly hunting trips with his brothers and son-in-law. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and friends.
Survivors include his daughter Katie, son-in-law Tony, three granddaughters Hadley, Brinley, Adriana and one grandson Felix, all of Sioux Falls. Partner Sheila Bearinger, son Colton and grandson Hayden “Bubba.” Brothers Jeff (Sandy) of Mission Hill, SD, Gary (Cathy) of Bonesteel, SD, Craig (Caroline) Pierce from Nebraska, Vickie (Ben) and Kelly Sherman, Norfolk, Nebraska. Many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Debora Jean, daughter Gail Marie, his parents, his brother Doug and 3 sisters, Mary, Brenda, and JoAnn.
January 11, 2023
