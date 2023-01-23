Marsha Vae Goeken, age 64, of North Hollywood, CA, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, Burbank, CA.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland, SD.