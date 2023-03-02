Karen Hoxeng Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karen Hoxeng, 64, of Yankton, died unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home in Yankton.No services will be held. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in Volin at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CNA/NA Part-Time evenings Mar 1, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesNew Veterans Biker Club Offers Friendship And SupportTwo Injured In Fall At Yankton Construction SiteTeacher Files AppealLongtime Crofton Business Renovates For New TastesUPDATE 4:24 p.m.: Hartington Suspect Charged With Second-Degree MurderGuest List At Historic State-Owned Cabin In Custer State Park Kept Under WrapsShooting Death Near Hartington InvestigatedNebraska Legislative Committee Holds Hearing On US 81 ExpresswayBietz To Resign As YSD Business ManagerMan Resentenced In ‘11 Death Images CommentedPeace For Our Time (84)Trans Bills And South Dakota’s Message (38)Why Are We Messing With Absentee Voting? (28)Pierre Report: Appropriations Discussion (27)The Trail Of ‘Balloonzilla’ (25)Letter: ‘Wake Up, South Dakota’ (24)The Real State Of The Union (23)Lincoln Report: Prison Overcrowding Issues Discussed (21)Facing Up To Fentanyl In The Schools (19)Letter: The Politics Of Hate (18)Pierre Report: School Safety Discussed (15)The Constitution And Government Classification Of Secrets (13)Letter: Federal Spending (13)Letter: Student Debt Relief (12)Letter: GOP Questions (11)MMIP: The Statistics And The Faces (9)National Honor Society Inductions Set For March (8)Private Schools And Public Money (8)Pierre Report: Noem Inks Tax Cuts (7)Letter: SD Curriculum Decision Imminent (7)Wagner Plea Defeated (7)HB 1080 Protects The Vulnerable (6)Letter: Pipeline Issue (4)County GOP Seeks Inquiry (4)COVID Update for Feb. 15, 2023: Yankton, Turner Counties Both Record 2 New Deaths (3)HB1080 Protest Set For Today In Vermillion (3)Pierre Report: Bill Addresses Cemetery Access (3)In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP (3)Pierre Report: The Learning Process (3)SD Budget Committee Approves $100M Of Federal Money For Water Projects (3)Elk Hunting Proposal For Landowners Shot Down In Pierre (2)States' push to define sex decried as erasing trans people (2)Black Mississippi capital distrusts plans by white officials (2)Letter: Supporting The Wagner 4-Lane (2)Letter: Proposed ‘Monstrosity’ (2)Researcher: Simple Fix Could Help Farmers Retain Water And Nutrients, But Few Are Using It (2)Disaster Declaration For Oglala Tribe OK’d (2)Trans Health Bill Passes (2)Resolution Supporting Wagner 4-Lane Effort Introduced In Pierre (2)COVID Update for Feb. 1, 2023: State Records 3 New Deaths (2)Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop's death as homicide (2)Rapid demise of 'Dilbert' is no surprise to those watching (2)Shooting Death Near Hartington Investigated (2)Letter: Our Aquatic Ecosystem (2)How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet) (1)Yankton Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Conspiracy (1)Syrian state media: Israeli airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus (1)RTEC Helps GFP Employees Sharpen Their Maintenance Skills (1)Residency fights could snare many Georgia voters under bill (1)White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre (1)Live updates | Russia Ukraine War Anniversary (1)Young gymnast among 3 killed in shootings near Orlando (1)Los Angeles area still blanketed by snow in rare heavy storm (1)Teacher Files Appeal (1)Study: Don't blame climate change for South American drought (1)Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women (1)City To Consider Ordinance Change (1)Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime (1)Police: 'Random' shootings leave woman, child, reporter dead (1)Michelle Obama launching podcast based on 'Light We Carry' (1)Snow, rain slam California as Michigan suffers without power (1)King Charles expresses sorrow for those affected by quake (1)Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial (1)Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year (1)Railroads urged to examine track detectors after Ohio crash (1)Pierre Report: HB 1090 Enhances State’s Agriculture Nuisance Laws (1)Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida (1)Prosecutor gets case involving 6-year-old who shot teacher (1)GFP Offers Help For Landowners With Wildlife Damage (1)Update: Judge Hears Death Penalty Arguments In Laurel Case (1)States seek ways to curb deadly highway wrong-way crashes (1)Oregon joins debate over police education requirements (1)2nd Neb. Advanced Nuclear Forum Slated (1)UN ocean treaty talks resume with goal to save biodiversity (1)Update: Escapee From Yankton Community Work Center Apprehended (1)Testimony Supportive Of Proposed Malcolm X Holiday In Nebraska (1)No Death Penalty Sought (1)Prosecutor: Arizona border rancher shot at unarmed migrants (1)SD Women Getting Abortion Meds From Other States (1)Union: Fired EMTs didn't get enough info in Nichols response (1)Election conspiracist to lead Michigan GOP through 2024 (1)SRO Decals To Show Yankton Police, School District Bond (1)Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case (1)Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below (1)Biden warns of 'MAGA' Republicans' desire to cut spending (1)USD Celebrates Native American Heritage Day (1)Ohio plan aims to boost trust by standardizing election data (1)Letter: Count Time (1)Blinken warns Central Asia of dangers from war in Ukraine (1)Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine (1)146 NYC police committed misconduct in 2020 protests: Report (1)Japanese Americans won redress, fight for Black reparations (1)U.S. applications for jobless benefits fall again last week (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented