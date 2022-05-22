Douglas Staples May 22, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memorial services for Douglas Staples, 50, of Colome, will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Tyndall Community Auditorium, Tyndall. A Family Committal service will happen at the Herrick City Cemetery at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated May 20, 2022 More Jobs Jobs MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR - Morningstar Counseling May 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTo Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In EveryoneDr. Marques ‘Marc’ RhoadesAnnie LanningThe AftermathDr. Marques RhoadesDebra ConradDaily Record: ArrestsGeorge JaegerDonald (Don) MillerGood News, Bad News Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (57)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (16)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (9)Letter: Be Positive! (8)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (7)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (2)A Generational Change (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)A Dusty Old Storm (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
