Funeral services for Jessie Heusinkveld, 96, of Springfield will be at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Emmanuel Reformed Church of Springfield.
Jessie Heusinkveld was born January 6, 1927, on a farm north of Springfield, the daughter of Bokke and Tryntje (Westra) Boersma. She died Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Majestic Bluffs Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton. Jessie attained the age of 96 years, one month and nineteen days.
Jessie attended Perkins School through the eighth grade. She spent years helping her brother Casey farm while brother Renze was in the service. She also worked at Perkins Store and at the Springfield Normal College in Housekeeping.
Jessie was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church of Springfield. She made confession of faith on April 24, 1945. She was also a member of Willing Workers, Guild and taught Sunday School. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 1:3.
Jessie married Glenn Heusinkveld on April 24, 1951, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in the country. They lived and farmed west of Springfield and cared for their children while on the farm. In 1997 they retired and moved into Springfield. Glenn passed away on August 14, 2018, after more than 67 years of marriage.
Jessie enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She had various hobbies and interests including: embroidery, quilting, crocheting, tatting, counted cross stitch, playing piano and singing. She enjoyed sewing clothes for herself and her two daughters. She embroidered several sets of dish towels and many sets of blocks and then quilted them. Jessie made numerous quilts and baby blankets. She also enjoyed hand making Christmas ornaments for her grandchildren.
Jessie will be remembered for her love of having all of her family around, helping out with her grandchildren when needed and passing her love of Jesus on to them. At her core she loved the Lord, and she loved her family. We were blessed to have Jessie as our mom, grandma and great grandma.
Jessie entered the Assisted Living Center in Springfield in September of 2015. She transferred to Majestic Bluffs in Yankton in April of 2022.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children: Kevin (Annette) Heusinkveld of Murfreesboro, TN, Rodney Heusinkveld and fiancé Sandra Ehlers of Springfield, Chester (Claudette) Heusinkveld of Springfield, Brent (Susan) Heusinkveld of Gillette, WY, and Kayleen (Pete) Ehresmann of Yankton; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter Joyce Brinker; her granddaughter Stephanie (Heusinkveld) Hartford; one sister, Gertrude and husband Orvan; two brothers: Case (Jessie) Boersma, and Renze (Ramia) and his second wife Luree Boersma.
