Agnes L. Sparks, age 94 of Viborg, SD and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Agnes’ services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those attending in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Agnes L. Sparks was born on February 16, 1926 in Yankton County, South Dakota to Andrew A. and Minnie A. (Kendall) Sparks. She was born on her father’s birthday and was the youngest of twelve children. Agnes was baptized on September 12, 1942 at the Evangelical Church in Yankton and was raised north of Yankton where she also attended Pershing Country School.
Agnes moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where she was employed by Security Mutual Life Insurance Company as a switchboard operator. After her retirement, she went to work at the Capitol Building in Lincoln. In April 2005 she returned to Yankton to be closer to her family.
Agnes is survived by her many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her five brothers: Clarence, Harry, Alfred “Bud”, Raymond, and Walter; her six sisters: Pearl Sparks, Alice Kozak, Elsie Kozak, Clara Remington, Violet Wells, and Delores Wagner; and several nieces and nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 28, 2020
