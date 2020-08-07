Kim Nicole Hento was born May 28, 1979 to Don and LeAnn Hento in Yankton, SD. She was the 3rd of 5 children. She attended Beadle Elementary, Yankton Middle School, and Yankton High School. Her senior year of high school was completed in Federal Way, WA. She earned her LPN at Bates Technical College in Tacoma, WA.
She met Tracey Hill in May 2005; they were married June 1, 2006. Their daughter, Savanah Nicole, was born June 11, 2008 and son, Jaxon Cole, was born December 25, 2010.
Kim was diagnosed with Leukemia in February 2020; she had completed several rounds of chemotherapy when she suddenly became ill. She passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She is survived by her husband and 2 children, Spanaway, WA; her parents, Yankton, SD; brother Darren (Charity) Hento, Yankton, SD; sister Heather Hento, Bakersfield, CA; sister Amber (Jeremy) Gross, White Bear Lake, MN; and 3 nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 8, 2020
