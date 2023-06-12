Donna Hanson

Donna Jeanne Hanson, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.