Donna Hanson

Donna Jeanne Hanson, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Donna Jeanne Hanson was born March 25, 1940, in Long Beach, California, to Arlo and Adeline (Rye) Persinger. She grew up all over the United States and even spent some time in Cuba. Her family eventually moved to Yankton, South Dakota, and Donna graduated from Yankton High School in 1958. She then attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls for a short time. She married Robert G. Hanson on April 23, 1961, in Yankton, South Dakota, and took great pride in being a homemaker.
Donna was very active in Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton, volunteering on the Altar Guild and as the Junior Warden. She later became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, where she continued to be an active member. She led several independent bible studies throughout her life and had a wonderful faith in the Lord. She also volunteered on the Human Services Center Advisory Board and for the Bricklayers Union. She enjoyed sewing and quilting but especially loved taking calligraphy lessons from Sr. Leonarda, OSB.
Survivors include her two children: Mark Hanson of Yankton, South Dakota; Sarah A. Hanson-Pareek and her husband Krishna of Vermillion, South Dakota; and her granddaughter Prairie Hanson and her husband Andrew Myron of Vermillion.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlo and Adeline Persinger and her husband Robert G. Hanson.
