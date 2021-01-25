Danny R. Roth, 64, of Yankton died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.  

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.

The funeral will be livestreamed on Danny’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Face coverings and proper social distancing will be required for those attending the visitation and funeral.

 