James A. McGlone, lifelong Flandreau resident and Flandreau Flier, who bled purple and gold, passed away peaceful at his home on August 26, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer/lymphoma/non-Hodgkin’s. He was 81 years old, and he remained a “Tiger” until the very end. To say Tiger was old school is an understatement. He was known as a hard-nosed coach and fierce competitor who had the highest expectations of his athletes and helped them deliver their best. Although he was considered a rough, tough, gruff guy, Tiger had a softer side as well. He was tender-hearted and generous with his love for family, friends, and all of his players — particularly those who struggled with any kind of difficulty.
Born in Flandreau to Tony and Grace McGlone on December 6, 1938, he excelled early in football, baseball, and basketball — until his mother convinced him basketball was probably not his sport. Greatly influenced by his own high school coaches, he decided young he wanted to be a coach himself. He had great success as a baseball and fast pitch softball player — and he went on to be a very successful coach. Arguably, Tiger’s greatest accomplishments played out regularly on Flandreau’s golf course, where he enjoyed fleecing his golf buddies nearly every round. (You are all grinning, and rightfully so.) South Dakota inducted Tiger into the state’s high school football, wrestling, and golf Halls of Fame. He was the recipient of the prestigious Max Hawk Award, President of the SDHCA, inducted in the South Dakota High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and he was nominated several times for Coach of the Year on a national level. On a local level, he was selected Coach of the Year several times in football and golf, and nominated numerous times for wrestling. Of his many accolades, Tiger’s proudest moment was in the fall of 2019 when Flandreau’s football field was renamed James “Tiger” McGlone Field, an honor made possible by many former athletes he coached. Despite all his honors, Tiger remained a faithful, grounded, and humble man- “A tiger doesn’t need to boast it’s a tiger.” These qualities he passed on to his athletes along the way. Tiger will be remembered as the staunchest and most loyal Flier of all time. Beyond the playing field, Tiger was an educator for 33 years. Always considered “firm but fair”, he touched the lives of many students. He was passionately involved in the community over the years in city government, Flandreau Booster Club, and Ss. Simon and Jude Parish serving his entire adult life as a Knight of Columbus. He was proud of his hometown, and considered every Flandreau resident a friend. Tiger loved his God, his faith, and his family, Flandreau Public Schools, and Notre Dame. His wife of 55 years, Pauline, preceded him in death on September 20,2019.
He is survived by his children Murray (Megan) Yankton; Marietta (Reggie) Gassman, Flandreau; Mitzi (Tim) Nath, Sioux Falls; the grandchildren he cherished — Tony, Paul, Chelsey, Andrew, Luke, Alissa, John, Anna, Sam, Matthew, Kaitlin, and Brenna; great-grandchildren Paizlee and Julian; sister Sheila Wilson, Stanwood, WA; his Daschel in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family, and his former colleagues and coaching friends throughout the state and nation. Tiger is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, parents, Tony and Grace, his brother Mark, sister Donna Pommer, and brothers-in-law Ervin Pommer, Bernard Daschel, Jim Daschel, and George Gold .
“VITA DULCEDO SPES” (our LIFE, our SWEETNESS, our HOPE) — Notre Dame MOTTO
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Flandreau with burial in the church cemetery.
Public visitation without the family present will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Skroch Funeral Chapel. The public prayer service will be Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at the James “Tiger” McGlone Field at Flier Stadium in Flandreau.
Visit www.skrochfc.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 28, 2020
Commented