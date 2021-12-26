Almon Adam Dec 26, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Almon Adam, 91, formerly of Pickstown died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD.Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes, with military honors.Visitation is at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.Memorials will be directed to the Centerville Care and Rehab Center Activities Dept. or Veterans Honored Interment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated Dec 23, 2021 More Jobs Jobs Join Our Team at Avera Dec 24, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLongtime Yankton Chiropractor Ready To Step Into RetirementPreston HofmannNativity Takes On a New Look At Two Yankton ChurchesYankton Businessman Sees The Light With Solar EnergyMors Caps Historic Career For Yankton Boys’ BasketballOfficials Picking Up The Pieces After Lake Andes FireCharlotte McManusDave EmeryCounty Takes Next Step With Medical CannabisA Big Money Boost Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (47)Letter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (9)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (8)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
