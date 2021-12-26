Almon Adam, 91, formerly of Pickstown died Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Centerville Care and Rehab Center in Centerville, SD.

Funeral services are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes. Burial is in the Lakeview Cemetery, Lake Andes, with military honors.

Visitation is at the church from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials will be directed to the Centerville Care and Rehab Center Activities Dept. or Veterans Honored Interment.