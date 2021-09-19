Kermit Lewis Knutson, 77 of Irene died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg.

A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene.

 Visitation will be Monday Sept. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home, Irene.

 Hansen Funeral Home in Irene is handling arrangements.