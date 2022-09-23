On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 4:04 p.m., James Leroy Heirigs passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital due to complications after surgery.
Jim celebrated his 80th birthday on June 10th. He was born to Grace and Lawrence Heirigs in 1942 and grew up on a farm west of Irene in the Mayfield area. Jim graduated from Irene high school in 1960 and received a baseball scholarship to play at Trinidad Junior College in Colorado for two years before continuing his studies and baseball career at Yankton College for his final two years. He worked and lived in Sioux Falls area.
Jim was residing at the sunset Manor in Irene, SD for the last three years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Lawrence Heirigs, and survived by his sisters Dorothy Duffek of Tabor, SD; his brother Roger Heirigs of Vermillion, SD and his two children Rochelle (Heirigs) Worth, Steve Heirigs and three grandchildren in the Sioux Falls area.
Jim loved baseball. He was an avid Dodgers fan and always had a sports game on the TV when possible. He played South Dakota amateur baseball for 27 years and was a part of four championships with Salem (1965) Yankton (1969) and the Renner Monarchs (1980 and 1983). He was inducted into the South Dakota Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. He continued playing with the senior team well into his 50s. He loved puzzles and had an uncanny ability to recall baseball statistics and games.
There will be a private Graveside Service for immediate family at the Idlewild cemetery rural Irene, SD on September 26, 2022. Donations may be directed to the memorial fund.
