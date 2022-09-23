On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 4:04 p.m., James Leroy Heirigs passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital due to complications after surgery.

Jim celebrated his 80th birthday on June 10th. He was born to Grace and Lawrence Heirigs in 1942 and grew up on a farm west of Irene in the Mayfield area. Jim graduated from Irene high school in 1960 and received a baseball scholarship to play at Trinidad Junior College in Colorado for two years before continuing his studies and baseball career at Yankton College for his final two years. He worked and lived in Sioux Falls area.