Geraine Fae Kline, age 91 of Yankton, SD passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Geraine Fae Kline was born to Nels and Sine Marie Larsen on February 8, 1930 in Yankton, South Dakota. She was baptized on June 8, 1930 at Trinity Lutheran church in Yankton. Geraine graduated from Yankton High School in 1948.
Geraine met Bernie Kline and later married him on July 2, 1951. They lived in Sioux City, Iowa while Bernie worked in a jewelry store there. They welcomed a son, David in 1952 and another son, Douglas, in 1956. In 1961, Geraine and Bernie purchased the Fox Jewelry store in Yankton, South Dakota. They worked together at the store until retirement. They built a wonderful business and gained the reputation of having the best customer service and experience for Yankton and area shoppers.
Geraine and Bernie took every opportunity to engage with family and friends in order to have a wonderful, fulfilling life. They enjoyed taking occasional vacations with friends, golfing, and numerous other activities immensely. Geraine was always there to offer kindness and support to everyone she knew. She was a great friend to many.
As a mother, Geraine was incredibly supportive and encouraged her children throughout their lives. Her kindness and understanding were an integral part of David and Douglas’s development. Her children know they were very fortunate to have her as a parent.
Geraine was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Milton, Virgil, Richard, Selmar, Ralph, Maynard and sister, Lois.
Left to cherish Geraine’s memory are Bernie, her husband of almost 70 years; sons, David (Mary Ellen) of Pensacola, Florida, and Doug (Karin) of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren: Carrie Steichen (Jeff), Jessica Kline, Chris (Trina) Kline, Shea (Bryna) Kline, Alex Kline, Emily Kline; great grandchildren: Jaxon, Preston, Madden, Owen, Griffen, Chandler, Brennan, Avelyn and Cambria
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorials are made to their favorite charity or cause in Geraine’s name.
