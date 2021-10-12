Lee Ann ‘Lee’ Baumgartner Oct 12, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lee Ann “Lee” Baumgartner, 67, peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Yankton, following a long battle with diabetes and dementia.A private celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association in memory of Lee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Registered Nurse - SANTEE HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER 6 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Residents Claim $2 Million Powerball PrizeYankton Native Ranked Among ‘Brilliant 10’ Researchers‘The Plan Was To Fight’YMC Appoints New ExecutivesNatural Gas Prices To SoarJames ‘Jim’ SlagleSusan LauckLarry KralicekCity Employee Lauded By State GroupDr. Robert Neumayr Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Constitutional Question (30)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (29)Letter: Time To Clean House (27)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Point Of View: What COVID Taught Us About Crisis Preparedness (6)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
