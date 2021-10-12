Lee Ann “Lee” Baumgartner, 67, peacefully passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Yankton, following a long battle with diabetes and dementia.

A private celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Diabetes Association in memory of Lee.