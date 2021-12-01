Marlis Mae Herrmann, age 89, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with Pastor Thomas Rockhoff officiating.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Marlis Herrmann was born April 25, 1932, in her home near Herrick, South Dakota, to George and Mary (Brunz) Hochhalter. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith which she remained faithful to until her death. She attended school in St. Charles, South Dakota, through the 10th grade. At the age of 16, she moved to Portland, Oregon and lived in the Pappy and Lilly Engelgau home and graduated from Parkrose High School in Portland. On December 15, 1954, she married Lloyd Herrmann in Herrick, South Dakota. They were blessed with three children and farmed in the Herrick area until their retirement. They then resided in Burke, South Dakota and later in Yankton, South Dakota. Marlis moved to Columbus, Nebraska in 2016 to be closer to her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love of her life and she enjoyed keeping up with all of their activities.
Survivors include her three children: Ann (Marty) Williams, Dan (Deb) Herrmann and Nancy (Kelly) Gassen; nine grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother, Melvin Hochhalter and two sisters: Dorothy Elsasser and Ruby Kahler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; four sisters: Alma Bjorkman, Amelia Klug, Hilda Engelgau, and Inez Bjorkman and Three brothers: Ralph, Charles and Victor Hochhalter.
Memorials may be sent to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Yankton.
