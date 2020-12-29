James B. Ankeny, 95, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Updated: December 29, 2020 @ 11:17 pm
