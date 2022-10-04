Larry Allen Sr.

Larry Eugene Allen Sr., “Bear,” age 78, of Wayland, Michigan, passed on October 3, 2022.
Larry was born on November 9, 1943, in Hastings, Michigan, the son of Clinton and Rosina (Martz) Allen.
He Attended grade school in Freeport and graduated from Lake Odessa in 1962. Larry briefly drove ambulance in Hastings and worked at Girrbach Funeral Home before starting at Hastings Piston Ring. After many years as a Foreman, he was asked to open a plant out of state. In 1984 he moved to Yankton SD where he worked and opened Hastings Filters. After over 40 years with Hastings, he retired in 1999.
In 1965 Larry married Valery Varney, and they shared 3 children together. He later married Mary Vibbert in 2003.
Larry was an avid sports lover, with his favorite football teams being the Raiders and MSU Spartans. He also had a love of baseball with his team being the New York Yankees. Throughout his growing up years he played baseball, and in 1961 & 1962 Larry was invited to play in the Detroit Tigers annual all-star game in Detroit. In the two innings that Larry pitched he gave up zero hits. When it was Larry’s turn to hit, he recorded a homerun, being the youngest player to hit a home run at Butzel Field. He played football all through high school. He was a golden glove boxer. As an adult, he played lots and lots and lots of golf and was also on a bowling league. He loved to rebuild vintage cars and went to many car shows. His pride and joy was a 1956 chevy that he found on a farm that had a tree growing out of the trunk and he rebuilt everything on it. He played the drums in a band and loved to sing. He was always up for a party with his many friends and family. He was a lover of all music from CCR, ZZ Top, Beach Boys and Elvis to Gene Watson, Travis Tritt and George Jones. He enjoyed his TV as well, watching all the latest thrillers, true crime stories and just about any comedy with John Candy or Chevy Chase. As he aged and it was harder for him to get around, he found solace in his PS and loved playing video games. He was always up for a cookout, family gathering or any sporting event.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents Clinton and Rosie Allen, brother Gerry Allen, nephews John and Randy Allen, and wife Mary Joyce Allen.
He is survived by his daughter Stacy Uff (Sioux Falls, SD), sons Larry Allen Jr (Yankton, SD), David Allen Sr (Yankton, SD), grandchildren- Alicia and (Reggie) Gadsden (Yankton, SD), David Allen Jr. (Yankton, SD), Zoie Uff (Sioux Falls, SD), and Emerson Allen (Yankton, SD), great-grandchildren Tayven, Kamren and Jayla Gadsden (Yankton, SD), brother Robert (Helen) Allen (Wayland, MI), sisters Donna (Gene) Lambert (Abbeville, AL.), Darlene (Phil) Honeysett (Middleville, MI), nieces/nephews Deb (Sonny) Hartman (Hastings, MI), DeAnna Kulikowski (Hastings, MI), Amy (Jack) Rosenburg (Middleville, MI), Kim Lambert (Brooksville, FL), Chad (Selena) Lambert (Hudson, FL), Catherine (Matt) Kuipers (Middleville, MI), Tracy (Rob) Dutcher (Wayland, MI), and many great-nieces/nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Village of Freeport, Department of Public Works, ATTN: BOB RICHARDSON. PO BOX 10, FREEPORT, MI to help maintain the ball fields. Please make checks payable to Village of Freeport, please note in memo: Larry Allen memorial.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. with a meal at the VFW, 735 S. Main St, Wayland MI 49348.
Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, visit www.girrbachfuneralhome.net.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 5, 2022
Commented