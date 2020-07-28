Jerome “Jerry” Hoffman, age 59, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Visitation is from 5- 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
