Verlyn Fuerst, age 87, of rural Tripp, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Menno-Olivet Care Center.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Goglin Funeral Home in Scotland, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
His funeral will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, at Scotland Community Church. Interment will follow at Simentahl Cemetery, north of Scotland.
The funeral will be viewable live stream on the Scotland Community Church Facebook page.
Verlyn John Fuerst was born on April 6, 1934, to Theophil and Magdalena (Baltzer) Fuerst on the family farm near Kaylor, South Dakota. He attended country school through the 8th grade. He married Marie Rembold and to this union was born a son, John.
On August 21st, 1955 he married Violet Pietz at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, South Dakota. This union was blessed with 6 children. He farmed his entire life, drove truck for his dad and others, and also owned and operated V J Fuerst Trucking. Through his trucking and being a seed salesman, he made many friends along the way. He won many trips through his seed sales, and they traveled the country with friends and cousins in their campers. Due to health issues, he retired from trucking in 2012.
He loved attending his children’s and grandchildren’s weddings, where he would run up the bid on any festivities for the newly-wed couple. He was there for his children whenever he was truly needed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife of 66 years, Violet Fuerst of Tripp; his children and their families: Debra (James) Mehlhaff of Kaylor, SD, Lori (Dale) Baltzer of Scotland, SD, Liza (Joe) Plihal of Tyndall, SD, Brenda (Rodney) Zemlicka of Watertown, SD, Vern (Amy) Fuerst of Tripp, SD, Carl (Brooke) Fuerst of Tripp, SD; daughter-in-law, Linda Fuerst of Scotland, SD, and his sister Dorothy (Dale) Dietsch of Kaylor, SD. He is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, with 3 more on the way, and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Verlyn was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Marie, and their son John in 2004, father and mother-in-law, Carl and Sophia (Bertsch) Pietz, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
