Margaret “Lorraine” Garvey, age 95, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Due to the current situation and public health measures, there will be no public service. A celebration in her memory will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Lorraine Garvey was born September 7, 1925, on the family farm near Mayfield Store, west of Irene, South Dakota to John and Theresa (Slowey) Gemmill. She attended a one-room country elementary school and graduated from Irene High School in 1944. After graduation, Lorraine moved to Yankton and worked at an egg hatchery. She married James “Bill” Garvey on October 27, 1949, at St. Columba’s Catholic Church in Mayfield.
She was employed at Gurney’s Seed and Nursery for over 20 years as an order processing clerk. She finished her working career at Mount Marty College in the cafeteria working for Aramark. Lorraine stayed active throughout her life and was a frequent visitor to nearby parks in Yankton. Starting with her children and continuing on to her grandchildren, she was a fervent supporter of local sports, as well as local organizations. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Lorraine was always welcoming and quick to offer up a fresh brownie to her visitors.
Lorraine is survived by her three children: Tim (Deanna) Garvey of Yankton, Terry (Norma) Garvey of Yankton, and Toni (Jim) Haffner of Bemidji, MN; six grandchildren: Steve (Maggie) Garvey of Omaha, NE, Lindsey (Travis) Peters of Dell Rapids, SD, Cody (Erica) Garvey of Yankton, Lacey (Trevor) Kindle of Rochester, MN, Matt Haffner of East Orange, NJ, and Kim (Dan) Deeren of Monticello, MN; 10 great grandchildren: Henry Garvey of Omaha, Colin and Hannah Muth of Yankton, Camden and Bo Peters of Dell Rapids, Bexxley and Nyxxen Garvey of Yankton, Mack and Briggs Kindle of Rochester, and Finn Deeren of Monticello.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James “Bill” Garvey; her granddaughter, Heather Muth; and all her siblings: Ralph Gemmill, Harold Gemmill, Wilbur “Bud” Gemmill, Mary “Lucille” Farley, and Theresa “Marge” Curtice.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 1, 2020
Commented