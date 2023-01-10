James R. Herman

Jim was born on October 27, 1943, to Rudolph and Angeline (Schoon) Herman in Parkston, SD. He grew up in Parkston, SD, and graduated from Parkston High School in 1962. After graduation he worked for a local farmer. Then in 1963 he enlisted into the US Army where he served 2 years and 13 months in Korea. Returning home, he went back to work for the local farmer. On April 3, 1966, he was united with his love, Jeanine Dummer. After the marriage they lived in the Parkston area until 1975 when they moved to Olivet, SD, where he started working as deputy sheriff for Hutchinson County for 19 years. He then worked as a prison guard in Yankton, SD, for an additional 3 years. He also served as trustee for the Town of Olivet for many years. During his marriage to Jeanine, he was blessed with 2 daughters, Patricia Ann and Kathleen Mae. Jim enjoyed many hobbies throughout his lifetime including hunting and fishing with friends and family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Jeanine of Olivet, SD. Children: Patti (Robert) Hauck of Gretna, NE, Kathy Northrup (Scott Griffith) of Mason City, IA; grandchildren: Michael (Mandi) Hauck, Christopher (Mikayla) Hauck, Emily Hauck (Kaelin Munson), Garret Chance-Herman, Alisha Northrup (Will Riggin), Dominic Northrup, Jacob Northrup, Stephanie Northrup (Carl Bowman), Cortney Griffith and Alex Griffith; 1 Sister: Sharon (Duane) Kendall of Brookings, SD, 12 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Angeline Herman; parent-in-laws Alfred and Elvira Dummer; great-grandchildren Weston Northrup and Leland Riggin.
A memorial will be held at a later date in Olivet, SD.
