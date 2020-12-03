Eddie Zylstra, 79, of Wagner died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.
Due to current health concerns, no services will be held at this time.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
