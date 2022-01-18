Wilbert Buchholz, 91, of Tripp, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-Wagner nursing home.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Danzing Baptist Church, rural Avon.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the church on Friday, Jan. 21. Military honors provided by Arthur Wismann American Legion Post 150 following the funeral service.

Interment will be at Danzing Baptist Cemetery at a later date.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.