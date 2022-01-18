Wilbert Buchholz Jan 18, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wilbert Buchholz, 91, of Tripp, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-Wagner nursing home.Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Danzing Baptist Church, rural Avon.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the church on Friday, Jan. 21. Military honors provided by Arthur Wismann American Legion Post 150 following the funeral service. Interment will be at Danzing Baptist Cemetery at a later date.Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Drafts Person - Ehresmann Engineering 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesArrests Made In Wagner DeathCoincidence, Irony And COVID TimingUpdate 9:29 p.m.: One Arrested After Stabbing Incident In YanktonPlans For Yankton Soccer Park Announced‘At Or Near Capacity’Daily Record: ArrestsWinter Weather Advisory Issued For Yankton AreaLeona CwachLetter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area?Leona Cwach Images CommentedCoincidence, Irony And COVID Timing (47)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (30)Letter: A 1/6 Question (27)Visions Of 1/6 And Where We Are Now (22)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (18)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (16)Opponents Of Masking Vent At School Board (13)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (4)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (4)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (3)Letter: Hog Barns In The Lake Area? (3)(More) Help Wanted For Finding More Help (3)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week (2)Letter: Support Agri-Tourism (1)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)A Cold Hope For What’s Ahead? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Letter: Social Workers (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Letter: Stuttering Misconceptions (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1)Letter: The Value Of Reading (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented