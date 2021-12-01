Evelyn Coleman, 87, of Springfield passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home in Springfield.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the United Church of Christ in Springfield. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Springfield.
Evelyn Jean Coleman was born March 16, 1934, west of Tyndall, SD to James Sr. and Minnie (Wagner) Fryda. She passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at her home in Springfield.
Evelyn attended Tyndall High School for two years and graduated from Springfield High School in 1952. She went on to Southern State Teachers College and graduated with a teaching degree.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Robert D. “Bob” Coleman on July 27, 1955, at the United Church of Christ in Springfield. On July 10, 1964, their son Lyle James Coleman was born.
In her younger years Evelyn enjoyed teaching at several of the country schools in the Springfield vicinity. In 1972, Evelyn and Bob bought and moved to her parent’s farm north of Springfield. Besides working as a teacher in her younger years she stayed quite busy helping Bob on the farm. In 1993 they retired into Springfield. On February 11, 2000 their grandson Brandon Robert Coleman was born. Their granddaughter, Hannah Jean Coleman was born on July 8, 2003. Evelyn will be remembered for her love for her family. She loved spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible. She loved gardening and raising her dogs and puppies. She and Bob also enjoyed spending a few winters together in southern Texas.
Left to cherish their memories are her son Lyle and wife Theresa Coleman of Byron, MN, grandchildren Brandon and Hannah Coleman; sister-in-law Shirley (Coleman) and husband Mike Roseland of Springfield; brother-in-law Lyle Wayne Coleman and special friend Matilda of Las Cruces, NM; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Bob on September 1, 2014; parents; four brothers: Louis, James Jr., Dale and Donnie; and sister Hazel Kaufmann.
